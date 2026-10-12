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Local News Hour

Local News Hour | October 12, 2026

By Jennifer Dobner,
Kristine Weller
Published October 12, 2026 at 11:32 AM MDT
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KPCW

Park City skiers named to US Alpine team while on road to recovery (02:50)

Midway approves first affordable housing development (03:38)

Vail faces second shareholder lawsuit on antitrust issues (05:32)

Summit County health director offers vaccine guidance for fall respiratory illnesses (07:31)

Park City Council considers how to support new local businesses (24:41)

Wasatch County provides mail-in ballot, Election Day primer (26:44)

What’s open, closed in the Wasatch Back for Columbus, Indigenous Peoples Day (30:46)

MIDA looms large at climate-focused panel in Park City (31:36)

Park City Education Foundation, district, celebrate preschool program's success (34:05)

Park City teen etches name in history books on road to Formula 1 (46:20)

Local News Hour
Jennifer Dobner
KPCW Managing Editor
See stories by Jennifer Dobner
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller