Local News Hour | October 12, 2026
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Park City skiers named to US Alpine team while on road to recovery (02:50)
Midway approves first affordable housing development (03:38)
Vail faces second shareholder lawsuit on antitrust issues (05:32)
Summit County health director offers vaccine guidance for fall respiratory illnesses (07:31)
Park City Council considers how to support new local businesses (24:41)
Wasatch County provides mail-in ballot, Election Day primer (26:44)
What’s open, closed in the Wasatch Back for Columbus, Indigenous Peoples Day (30:46)
MIDA looms large at climate-focused panel in Park City (31:36)
Park City Education Foundation, district, celebrate preschool program's success (34:05)
Park City teen etches name in history books on road to Formula 1 (46:20)