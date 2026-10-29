Local News Hour | October 29, 2026 By Leslie Thatcher Published October 29, 2026 at 11:23 AM MDT Listen • 49:31 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Shaun White’s Snow League brings elevated competition to Park City (3:25)The Turnaway Play comes to Park City Nov. 2 (6:28)Summit County Council ponders Browns Canyon development plans (9:29)Annual Live PC Give PC day of giving set for Nov. 6 (28:29)PC/SC Arts Council shifts monthly gallery stroll hours (38:11)Uphill ski passes at Utah Olympic Park go on sale Nov. 6 (48:19)Recreators have until Sunday to ride shuttle to Bonanza Flat (49:03)