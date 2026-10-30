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Local News Hour

Local News Hour | October 30, 2026

By Roger Goldman
Published October 30, 2026 at 12:39 PM MDT
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KPCW
Local News Hour
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman