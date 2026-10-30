Local News Hour | October 30, 2026
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Live PC Give PC hopes to raise $5.5 million for over 150 local nonprofits (2:34)
- Yes on B: Amendment shields Utah from citizen initative tax hikes (5:09)
- Johnson raises nearly $150K in race for open Wasatch County, Park City house seat (17:00)
- Summit Community Gardens & EATS provides fresh food year-round for those in need (19:52)
- No on B: Amendment could curb some citizen initiatves(21:30)
- Egyptian Youth Theater previews Dracula opening Nov. 6 (31:55)