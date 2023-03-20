© 2023 KPCW

Mountain Money

Mountain Money | March 20, 2023

By Doug Wells,
Roger Goldman
Published March 20, 2023 at 6:24 PM MDT
Former US Sen. Phil Gramm shares 'The Myth of American Inequality: How Government Biases Policy Debate ' (1:00)

Park City owners dish on new restaurant Stacked (29:23)

Local business owners on founding 30 Minute Tire  (42:40)

Former US Sen. Phil Gramm shares his new book, 'The Myth of American Inequality: How Government Biases Policy Debate .'

Park City owners chef  Jason Greenberg and his wife, Katie Babcock, dish on their new restaurant Stacked.

Small business owners Steve and Cathy Stanton discuss why they started 30 Minute Tire.

Doug Wells
Roger Goldman
