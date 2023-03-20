Former US Sen. Phil Gramm shares 'The Myth of American Inequality: How Government Biases Policy Debate '

Former U.S. Senator Phil Gramm argues that good policy choices are dependent in the first instance on getting the facts straight.

He is the co-author of the new book, “The Myth of American Inequality: How Government Biases Policy Debate,” that takes a very deep dive into how the government calculates economic data.

The book is factually dense and Sen. Gramm helps explain why, in his view, the reported data distorts the reality of the economic picture in this country.