Mountain Money | July 7, 2025 By Roger Goldman, Kevin Kennedy Published July 7, 2025 at 6:39 PM MDT Listen • 51:17 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW George Selgin, author of “False Dawn: The New Deal and the Promise of Recovery,” analyzes the extent to which New Deal programs helped the country emerge from the Great Depression. (00:48)Connor Brown of Offset Bier talks about the new location for the local brewery. (26:51)Roger Grindlesperger, CEO of Grind Goods, and Mark Espinosa from WalMart talk about Grind's participation in the WalMart Open Call process. (38:47)