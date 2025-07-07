Did the New Deal really help the US through the Great Depression?
The programs of the New Deal are often credited with helping the nation recover from the bleak economic circumstances of the Great Depression.
Author George Selgin discusses many of those programs from deposit insurance to the National Industrial Recovery Act in his new book "False Dawn: The New Deal and the Promise of Recovery."
He also talks about the lessons policy makers should draw in dealing with future downturns from the successes and failures of the New Deal experiments.