Mountain Money | October 20, 2025
- The Summit County Sheriff's Office pulls back the curtain on the latest local phone, text and romance scams, from fake warrants to cryptocurrency traps. Learn the biggest red flags you need to know, why the police will never ask for gift cards and the one thing you must do to protect your money. (00:45)
- Author Joel Zuckerman talks about his latest book "Gratitude Tiger." It's a deep dive into what he refers to as proactive, expressive gratitude. (23:17)