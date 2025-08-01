The Community Campfire | August 1, 2025

Meet Julianne Carone from WasteLess, a local food rescuer giving surplus groceries a second chance to feed our community.

Tammy Porter shares a hilariously harrowing tale of a family clunker, a sketchy good Samaritan, and one unforgettable summer breakdown.

And teen musician Liam Given performs two original songs — “Keeping Track” and “Moss” — and shares how Park City summers fuel his creative spark.

Plus, get updates on sports, local events, fun facts and the always entertaining Campfire Kids.