The Community Campfire | August 8, 2025
- Julie Wilson, a longtime Park City resident and French-trained chef who helped shape Deer Valley’s food and beverage scene over nearly four decades, share stories of skiing the resort before it opened and her life in the growing mountain town.
- John MacDonald of Midway, tells stories ranging from dart mishaps to cheerleading surprises to family joys and resilience in the face of cancer.
- Singer-songwriter Elizabeth "Bee" Hareza, a former Park City local now based in Nashville, talks about overcoming stage fright, building a supportive artist community, and performs two original songs in studio.
- Plus, we have an update on local sports and local events, and the Campfire Kids bring the funny.