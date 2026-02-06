© 2026 KPCW

The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

The Community Campfire podcast celebrates a year of stories and music

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published February 6, 2026 at 11:39 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
KPCW
The Community Campfire's Coach Skinner, Amber Johnson, John Burdick, and Andrea Buchanan blow out the candle on the show's one-year anniversary cake

The Community Campfire lit up KPCW in February 2025 as a podcast built on one simple idea: our community is full of great stories—and the music that carries them.

Over the past year, hosts Andrea Buchanan, Amber Borowski Johnson, Sarah Ervin, John Burdick, Bill Skinner and Mitchell Elliot have gathered around the Campfire to share voices from across the community. These are a few of the stories and songs they highlighted on today's show:

One year later, they’re looking back on the stories that came alive around the Campfire, and toward the community voices still to come.

