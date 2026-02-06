The Community Campfire podcast celebrates a year of stories and music

The Community Campfire lit up KPCW in February 2025 as a podcast built on one simple idea: our community is full of great stories—and the music that carries them.

Over the past year, hosts Andrea Buchanan, Amber Borowski Johnson, Sarah Ervin, John Burdick, Bill Skinner and Mitchell Elliot have gathered around the Campfire to share voices from across the community. These are a few of the stories and songs they highlighted on today's show:

Community Campfire: KPCW's Legacy of laughter and connection

Mr. Taylor in C Minor

How Heber Valley women find connection cold plunging in the Provo River

Where the wild mothers go

LIVE from the KPCW Studio: Slow Potion

One year later, they’re looking back on the stories that came alive around the Campfire, and toward the community voices still to come.