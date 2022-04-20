© 2022 KPCW

The Mountain Life | Apr. 20, 2022

Published April 20, 2022 at 11:31 AM MDT
TML 04-20-22

On today's episode of The Mountain Life, Pete Stoughton and Lynn Ware Peek's guests include:

(01:07) Dr. Michelle Seger, an award-winning sustainable behavior change researcher at the University of Michigan. She joins to talk about a truly fresh, brain-based new take on the old and tired behavior change paradigm which she discusses in her new book, THE JOY CHOICE: How to Finally Achieve Lasting Changes in Eating and Exercise

Then, (25:52) the Park City High School Mountain bike team gets this season rolling with a huge team. They will talk about the upcoming fundraisers and how to catch their races this season.

Tune into The Mountain Life every Wednesday at 9 am following The Local News Hour and NPR News.

The Mountain Life Michelle SegerUniversity of MichiganBehavior ChangeBook DiscussionPark City High School Mountain Bike TeamChris BestLucy Best
Pete Stoughton
Pete Stoughton is the Brand Relations Manager at Trail and Ultra Running as well as the Director of Programs at CCPC. Basically, he is the behind the scenes guy at TAUR. When he's not getting his TAUR on, or running 2-3,000 miles a year. His own personal running ranges from 100 mile races to track workouts. Nevertheless, a scenic run with friends is were he finds inner peace.
Lynn Ware Peek
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.
