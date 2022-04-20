On today's episode of The Mountain Life, Pete Stoughton and Lynn Ware Peek's guests include: (01:07) Dr. Michelle Segar, an award-winning sustainable behavior change researcher at the University of Michigan. She joins to talk about a truly fresh, brain-based new take on the old and tired behavior change paradigm which she discusses in her new book, THE JOY CHOICE: How to Finally Achieve Lasting Changes in Eating and Exercise. Then, (25:52) the Park City High School Mountain bike team gets this season rolling with a huge team. They will talk about the upcoming fundraisers and how to catch their races this season.

Listen • 51:55