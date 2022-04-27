The Mountain Life | Apr. 27, 2022

On The Mountain Life today, Pete Stoughton and Lynn Ware Peek's guests include: (01:49) Kate Swenson whose son Cooper was diagnosed with severe, nonverbal autism. Kate now offers support and connection to others on this path. She has a popular blog, Finding Cooper's Voice, and joins to discuss her new memoir, Forever Boy: A Mother's Memoir of Autism and Finding Joy.
(20:55) May Mental Health awareness month is just around the corner and Rachel Devine of Connect Summit County will be joining to give an overview of some of the events happening.
Then, (32:11) it's all about Running With Ed -- coming up in May. Time to get your teams together and plan your costume to raise money for education while running the roads and trails of Park City.
