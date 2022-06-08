The Mountain Life - Jun. 8, 2022
This week, Lynn Ware Peek and Pete Stoughton’s guests include: (01:41) Two-time world champion debater and former coach of the Harvard debate team, Bo Seo who tells the inspiring story of his life in competitive debating and reveals the timeless secrets of effective communication and persuasion. His most recent book is Good Arguments: How Debate Teaches Us to Listen and Be Heard.
Then, (24:47) looking for volunteer opportunities? We talk with McPolin Elementary educators Bob Edmiston and Kara Cook about an important summer reading program.
Finally, (37:54) a conversation with Cami Richardson, Kate Mapp and Kate Black about the Living Library project -- a collaboration between the Park City Library and the Park City LGBTQIA+ Taskforce to bring awareness and education and personal stories during Pride Month.
Tune into The Mountain Life every Wednesday at 9am here on KPCW Park City.