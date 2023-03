New York Times best-selling author and journalist Sam Quiñones tackles one of the most serious challenges the US faces today in his new book, "The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth."

Then local author Robin Hill discusses his new book. In the fiction category, it's based on his time working as an alternative educator for at-risk teens. He shares what inspires him to help these youth.