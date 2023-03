New York Times best-selling author and journalist Sam Quiñones tackles one of the most serious challenges the US faces today in his new book, "The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth." (00:55) Local author Robin Hill talks about his new book, a fiction based on his time working as an alternative educator for at-risk teens and what inspires him to help these youth. (27:14)

Listen • 51:10