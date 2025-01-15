The Mountain Life | January 15, 2025 By Lynn Ware Peek, Mary Beth Maziarz Published January 15, 2025 at 4:31 PM MST Listen • 53:25 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify RSS KPCW Ron Jackenthal, founder of Live Like Sam, explores what he has learned since the loss of his son and how Live Like Sam has evolved over nearly a decade in existence. (0:54)Then, nutrition writer Reyna Gobel talks about how the FDA is changing which foods can be called "healthy" after 30 years of flawed dietary recommendations. (22:47)