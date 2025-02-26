The Mountain Life | February 26, 2025 By Lynn Ware Peek, Mary Beth Maziarz Published February 26, 2025 at 1:10 PM MST Listen • 51:15 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify RSS TuneIn KPCW Dr. Ethan Kross, psychologist, neuroscientist and director of the Emotion and Self-Control Laboratory at the University of Michigan, gives tips on how to manage your emotions so they don’t manage you. (00:55)Dr. Jake Viegel, a sports medicine physician at Intermountain Park City Hospital’s Lifestyle Medicine and Wellness Center, talks about weight management, what’s new with GLP-1 drugs and how to manage your metabolism. (24:47)