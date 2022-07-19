Date night will offer tips on partner communication and intimacy

Date night will be held this Saturday night from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Fulfilled store located in the outlet mall. Therapist Michelle Kelly says adults are welcome to come alone or with a partner or partners.

“What I'm noticing in my therapy practice is there are certain things that are so powerful that promote change, especially relationally, that I just wanted to get that message and that energy and that information out to the to more people in our community,” Kelly said. “So, I figured I'll just host a free date night, and anybody who's interested in growth and learning and how to improve their relationship, both emotionally and intimately, will come.”

She’ll open and close the evening with 15-minute mingling sessions and will spend about an hour discussing a couple of principles she believes can create incredible change.

“The first one is how to really communicate authentically, honestly, bravely, boldly, so that you can really know yourself so that you can really know your partner or partners and the people that you're choosing in your life,” Kelly explained. “Talking about it in this way, makes it sound pretty simple. But putting that into practice can actually be really vulnerable, and scary and hard, but ultimately, exceptionally liberating. And then the other piece that I'm going to be talking about, I call it the dance of initiation, and that I'm talking specifically about sexual intimacy.”

Kelly says while she loves doing therapy she also loves to teach and was missing that component in private practice. When people feel good inside, she says they bring that to the world we live in.

Kelly says there’s no need to RSVP, just show up.