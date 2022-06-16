Morgan Levine, PhD is an assistant professor of pathology at Yale University School of Medicine. Her research focuses on the science of biological aging and something called bioinformatics. She says that biological age, rather than chronological age, is the primary risk factor behind diseases like cancer, heart disease, diabetes, strokes, even Alzheimer’s. She joins the show to share the findings of her research in her new book, True Age: Cutting-Edge Research to Help Turn Back the Clock.