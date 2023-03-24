Social Psychologist Sander van der Linden shows how to guard against misinformation in new book

From fake news to conspiracy theories, from inflammatory memes to misleading headlines, misinformation has swiftly become a defining problem of our era. The crisis threatens the integrity of democracies, the ability to cultivate trusting relationships, and even physical and psychological well-being—yet most attempts to combat it have proven insufficient. Social Psychologist Sander van der Linden joins to teach how we can inoculate ourselves against misinformation in his new book, "Foolproof: Why Misinformation infects our Minds and How to Build Immunity."

Links:

https://www.getbadnews.com/en

https://inoculation.science/

