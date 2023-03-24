© 2023 KPCW

Social Psychologist Sander van der Linden shows how to guard against misinformation in new book

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published March 24, 2023 at 1:54 PM MDT
From fake news to conspiracy theories, from inflammatory memes to misleading headlines, misinformation has swiftly become a defining problem of our era. The crisis threatens the integrity of democracies, the ability to cultivate trusting relationships, and even physical and psychological well-being—yet most attempts to combat it have proven insufficient. Social Psychologist Sander van der Linden joins to teach how we can inoculate ourselves against misinformation in his new book, "Foolproof: Why Misinformation infects our Minds and  How to Build Immunity."

Links:
https://www.getbadnews.com/en
https://inoculation.science/

