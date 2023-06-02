© 2023 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

National Geographic's David Quammen shares what makes the wilds truly wild

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Katie Mullaly
Published June 1, 2023 at 10:00 AM MDT

David Quammen has written for National Geographic for two decades. In doing so, he has had a lifetime of adventure, travel and observations of the wilds of nature over the entire globe. David is the author of 17 books including his 2012 book "Spillover," which predicted a worldwide pandemic and was shortlisted for eight national and international book awards, and won three. He discusses his new book, "The Heartbeat of the Wild: Dispatches from the Landscapes of Wonder, Peril & Hope."

