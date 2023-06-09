© 2023 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

The greatest explorer, conservationist and statesman you've never heard of: Cândido Rondon

Lynn Ware Peek,
Katie Mullaly
Published June 8, 2023 at 9:18 AM MDT

When we think of the great explorers, we may think of Lewis and Clark, of Shackleton or Amundsen. But today we talk about one of the greatest explorers we’ve probably never heard of: Brazilian Cândido Rondon. This man stands out among great explorers because he wasn’t just an explorer, he was a a scientist, a conservationist, a linguist, a shaman, a soldier and a statesman. Joining us to tell us the story of this important man is Larry Rohter, former NY Times correspondent and author of a book called, “Into the Amazon: The Life of Cândido Rondon, Trailblazing Explorer, Scientist, Statesman, and Conservationist.

Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
