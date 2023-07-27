Technology behind Bonneville Speed Week

Katie Mullaly / OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Bonneville Salt Flats offer more than just an endless expanse of salt and a great place to film sci-fi movies. It is also home to one of the world's premier racing events. A place where land speed records are set, where engines and their drivers are pushed to their limits. Experience the art of what 400 miles per hour looks like as a futuristic vehicle blows by on its way to set yet another record.

Bill Latten, president of the Southern California Timing Association, discusses Bonneville Speed Week and the technology behind these feats of speed.