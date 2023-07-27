© 2023 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

Technology behind Bonneville Speed Week

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published July 27, 2023 at 3:16 PM MDT
The Bonneville Salt Flats are about 12 miles long and 5 miles wide and are comprised mostly of sodium chloride, or table salt. Located 120 miles west of Salt Lake City in Tooele County, the salt flats are a 30,000-acre expanse of hard, white salt crust on the western edge of the Great Salt Lake Basin in Utah.
Bureau of Land Management
It's all things speed. Speed Week that is as we talk with the organizers of the Bonneville Speed Week about the science and technology of engines, racing, and of course, the salt.

Bonneville Salt Flats offer more than just an endless expanse of salt and a great place to film sci-fi movies. It is also home to one of the world's premier racing events. A place where land speed records are set, where engines and their drivers are pushed to their limits. Experience the art of what 400 miles per hour looks like as a futuristic vehicle blows by on its way to set yet another record.

Bill Latten, president of the Southern California Timing Association, discusses Bonneville Speed Week and the technology behind these feats of speed.

