Cool Science Radio

The Science of Reading

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published September 14, 2023 at 3:31 PM MDT
Katrina Kmak and Elissa Aten

When it comes to human communication, most children naturally learn to speak by simply being exposed to spoken languages. However, this is not the case for learning to read. Learning to read takes years of education and guidance. So how does the brain learn to read? What teaching methods are necessary for providing this instruction? How does reading affect other areas of one’s life? To answer these and many other questions is Katrina Kmak and Elissa Aten of PC Reads, a Park City organization that helps promote literacy and provides support for struggling learners.

https://parkcityreads.org

Cool Science Radio
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
