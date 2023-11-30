© 2023 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

Does Utah really have the "Greatest Snow on Earth"?

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published November 30, 2023 at 5:30 PM MST

We here in Utah like to claim that we have “the greatest snow on earth.” But do we really? What is it that makes our snow so great? Is it the Great Salt Lake? Or maybe the topography of the Wasatch mountains? Joining us on Cool Science Radion to share with us the secrets of the greatest snow on earth is Dr. Jim Steenburg, a professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Utah, an award-winning teacher and leading authority on the weather and climate of the Wasatch Mountains, instructor of the VERY popular course, “Secrets of the Greatest Snow on Earth.” and author of the new book of the same name.

Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
