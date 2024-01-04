The building of the James Webb Space Telescope

We have all seen the images from the James Webb Space Telescope — the galaxies, stars, and nebulas — but we haven’t really seen images of the telescope. Images from the years it took to build, images of the people who put in over 100 million person-hours, images of the groundbreaking engineering that went into creating what some call “the telescope that ate astronomy.”

Thanks to NASA photographer Chris Gunn and science writer Christopher Wanjek, we can now peer into the inner workings and massive undertaking that is the James Webb Telescope in their new book “Inside the Star Factory: The Creation of the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA’s Largest and Most Powerful Space Observatory.”