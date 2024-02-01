© 2024 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

Science, humor and Hollywood's portrayal of outer space with Neil deGrasse Tyson

By John Wells
Published February 1, 2024 at 12:42 PM MST
Neil deGrasse Tyson
haydenplanetarium.org
Neil deGrasse Tyson

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson shares a new book he co-wrote, "To Infinity and Beyond: Journey of Cosmic Discovery," with StarTalk senior producer Lindsey Walker.

neildegrassetyson.com

Renowned astrophysicist and best-selling author, Neil deGrasse Tyson, returns to Cool Science Radio to talk about his new book, co-written with StarTalk senior producer Lindsey Walker, "To Infinity and Beyond: Journey of Cosmic Discovery." The book combines science, humor and a look at Hollywood portrayals of outer space.

