Science, humor and Hollywood's portrayal of outer space with Neil deGrasse Tyson
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson shares a new book he co-wrote, "To Infinity and Beyond: Journey of Cosmic Discovery," with StarTalk senior producer Lindsey Walker.
Renowned astrophysicist and best-selling author, Neil deGrasse Tyson, returns to Cool Science Radio to talk about his new book, co-written with StarTalk senior producer Lindsey Walker, "To Infinity and Beyond: Journey of Cosmic Discovery." The book combines science, humor and a look at Hollywood portrayals of outer space.