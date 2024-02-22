It has billions of cells, beats 100,000 times a day, pumps 7,600 liters of blood, and we literally can’t live without this one thing. But the heart still holds many mysteries. Fortunately, thanks to the work of researchers and scientists including our guest, we are starting to understand more about this vital, and exquisite organ. Sian Harding, Professor Emeritus of Cardiac Pharmacology in the National Heart and Lung Institute at Imperial College London, talks about the heart, it’s mind boggling ability to function and adapt and it’ real effect on our emotions in her new book is “The Exquisite Machine: The New Science of the Heart.”

