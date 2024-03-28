© 2024 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

How robotics can prepare young people for the future

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Katie Mullaly
Published March 28, 2024 at 3:21 PM MDT
Kristina Nelson, FIRST

What can robotics teach students, besides the basics of how to create a small machine to do a specific task? According to research, academic organizations, and the thousands of students involved, robotics helps them realize their power to build a better future. Kristina Nelson, Regional Director of FIRST, a nation-wide organization that prepares young people for the future through a suite of inclusive, team-based robotics programs for kids ages 4-18 tells more about the impact robotics can have on young people.

Cool Science Radio
