Cool Science Radio

Are we smart enough to understand our dogs' intelligence?

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published May 30, 2024 at 1:20 PM MDT

We’ve all seen those unimaginable feats of dog behavior on Instagram, like the dog who does partner yoga, dances, or surfs and we wonder if our own dogs could do that if we were smart enough to teach them. Best-selling author and National Geographic writer Jennifer Holland, was on a quest to unlock the scientific secrets of dog cognition. How do we gauge canine intelligence? She talks about her new book full of scientific research on how our dogs really are probably far smarter than we think called, "Dog Smart: Life Changing Lessons in Canine Intelligence."

