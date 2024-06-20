The power and cognition of maps

To most, maps are simple representations of geographical information: what trail to take on a mountain bike, how steep is the hike out of the canyon, and how to find your way through an unfamiliar city. But does using Google Maps in our cars still count?

We look at maps as basic data for navigation. However, Roberto Casati, director of the Jean Nicod Institute and professor at the School of Advanced Studies in the Social Sciences in Paris, says that maps are so much more.

They can be alive, they can be cognitive. Maps have power, and they can be found in a wide variety of places, not just folded up in your backpack. Casati shares more about maps, what they are and how they work in his new book “The Cognitive Life of Maps."