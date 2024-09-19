GLP-1 drugs quiet 'food noise' and many are finding additional benefits

Appetite — the drive to eat — is biologically motivated by three core sensations: hunger, fullness and reward.

The weight loss drugs like Ozempic are increasing in popularity. We all know someone who has been treated with one of these drugs, but how do they really work?

Journalist Lauren Young is an associate editor for health and medicine at Scientific American. Young explains how GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic work in her new article, “Ozempic Quiets Food Noise in the Brain, But How?”