Cool Science Radio

GLP-1 drugs quiet 'food noise' and many are finding additional benefits

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Katie Mullaly
Published September 19, 2024 at 12:40 PM MDT
Photo courtesy of Scientific American

Appetite — the drive to eat — is biologically motivated by three core sensations: hunger, fullness and reward.

The weight loss drugs like Ozempic are increasing in popularity. We all know someone who has been treated with one of these drugs, but how do they really work?

Journalist Lauren Young is an associate editor for health and medicine at Scientific American. Young explains how GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic work in her new article, “Ozempic Quiets Food Noise in the Brain, But How?”

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
