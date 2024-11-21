The 2024 Ig Nobel Prize ceremony and winners

What do real plants trying to imitate the shape of artificial plastic plants have in common with the feasibility of housing live pigeons inside of missiles?

What's does it mean when fake medicine that causes painful side-effects is more effective than fake medicine that does not cause painful side-effects?

These studies and experiments were all winners of the 2024 Ig Nobel award that was given out on Sept. 12.

Marc Abrahams, founder and master of ceremonies of the Ig Nobel Prize talks about the latest winners of the award which celebrates unusual or trivial achievements in scientific research.