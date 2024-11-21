© 2024 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

The 2024 Ig Nobel Prize ceremony and winners

By Katie Mullaly
Published November 21, 2024 at 12:47 PM MST
This year the ceremony innovations included a giant paper airplane, which was used to demonstrate minor aeronautical concepts to the audience
This year the ceremony innovations included a giant paper airplane, which was used to demonstrate minor aeronautical concepts to the audience

What do real plants trying to imitate the shape of artificial plastic plants have in common with the feasibility of housing live pigeons inside of missiles?

What's does it mean when fake medicine that causes painful side-effects is more effective than fake medicine that does not cause painful side-effects?

These studies and experiments were all winners of the 2024 Ig Nobel award that was given out on Sept. 12.

Marc Abrahams, founder and master of ceremonies of the Ig Nobel Prize talks about the latest winners of the award which celebrates unusual or trivial achievements in scientific research.

24/7 lecturer Eric Maskin, with an accordion of course, and Master of Ceremonies Marc Abrahams
24/7 lecturer Eric Maskin, with an accordion of course, and Master of Ceremonies Marc Abrahams

Cool Science Radio
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
See stories by Katie Mullaly