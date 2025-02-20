© 2025 KPCW

Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

Humanity in the age of AI

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published February 20, 2025 at 12:30 PM MST
Photo of Faisal Hoque
Book cover for "Transcend" by Faisal Hoque

Mankind hasn’t just taken its first steps into the Age of Artificial Intelligence, we are running, full speed, without fully understanding what we are sprinting into. There’s no question AI is already reshaping the world as we know it — so how can we properly prepare ourselves for the unprecedented changes that lie ahead? 

Award-winning entrepreneur and Wall Street Journal best-selling author Faisal Hoque talks about how to unlock AI’s full potential while also protecting what is most precious about the human experience. Hoque also explains how AI can unlock untold human potential in his new book, "Transcend: Unlocking Humanity in the Age of AI."

