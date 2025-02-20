The secrets of successful digital communication

It seems that most of our communication these days is conducted via Zoom, or email or text. And many are giving up on meaningful or professional virtual conversations. But there are ways to make the most out of communication technology and practical strategies for navigating these pathways.

Andrew Brodsky, author of the new book "Ping: The Secrets of Successful Virtual Communication," shares these tools. Brodsky is an award-winning business professor and expert in virtual communication at The University of Texas at Austin. He has dedicated his career to unraveling the intricacies of virtual communication.

Web links:

https://pinggroup.org/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/andrewsbrodsky/

https://x.com/AndrewSBrodsky

