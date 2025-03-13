History of particle physics and detection in Utah

We are all familiar with Park City’s mining history, we enjoy the slopes thanks to our skiing history and role in the industry. And, thanks to the Olympics returning in 2034, we get to be part of history in our ski town. But Park City has also played a role in the history of particle physics and detections.

George Cassiday, professor emeritus with the University of Utah Physics department, and part of the original team searching for these illusive particles, talks about its history and their discoveries.

Cassiday is the recipient of the 2002 Distinguished Teaching award at the University of Utah, and was professor of some of the most popular courses in the Physics Department at the U.