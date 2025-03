Courtesy of Workman Press

The Bermuda Triangle. Personality tests. Ghost hunting. Crop circles. Mayan Doomsday. What do all these have in common? Well, none can quite live up to the rigor of actual facts or science and yet they all attract passionate supporters. Nate Pederson, historian, librarian, and co-author of "Pseudoscience: An Amusing History of Crackpot Ideas and Why We Love Them," sheds light on why we love to believe in things we know aren't true.