Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

The science behind personality change

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published March 20, 2025 at 11:57 AM MDT
Book cover for "Me, But Better" by Olga Khazan

Is it really possible to change your entire personality in a year? The research is in and it shows you can, in fact, alter your personality traits by behaving in ways that align with the kind of person you’d like to be — a process that can make you happier, healthier and more successful.

What’s the science behind this? Journalist Olga Khazan underwent experiments on her own personality to find out — and reveals the science behind lasting change.

Khazan shares these fascinating details in her new book, "Me, But Better: The Science and Promise of Personality Change."

Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
