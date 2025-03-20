The science behind personality change

Is it really possible to change your entire personality in a year? The research is in and it shows you can, in fact, alter your personality traits by behaving in ways that align with the kind of person you’d like to be — a process that can make you happier, healthier and more successful.

What’s the science behind this? Journalist Olga Khazan underwent experiments on her own personality to find out — and reveals the science behind lasting change.

Khazan shares these fascinating details in her new book, "Me, But Better: The Science and Promise of Personality Change."