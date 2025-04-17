Happy landfills: New fungi-powered technology digests disposable diapers

Every year, over 18 billion diapers are discarded into U.S. landfills, each destined to sit for around 500 years, leaking microplastics and chemicals into our soil and water.

Now, there are bamboo diapers, and diapers made with more eco-friendly compostable materials, but a new company is offering a radically hopeful path forward, powered by the planet’s oldest clean-up crew: fungi. Tero Isokauppila and Miki Agrawal from HIRO Technologies tell us more about the new technology behind fungi-powered diapers.

