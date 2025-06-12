© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

How to engage wisely with modern technology

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Katie Mullaly
Published June 12, 2025 at 12:41 PM MDT
Photo of Soren Gordhamer
Christopher P. Michel

Wisdom 2.0 founder Soren Gordhamer has been a pioneering force in bridging modern technology with ancient wisdom, demonstrating how we can live mindfully in today’s fast-paced world while leveraging technology for the greater good.

As both an early investor in OpenAI and Anthropic, and through his experience teaching meditation and mindfulness to a diverse range of people, Soren believes that the key to engaging wisely with technology is reconnecting with our inherent natural intelligence.

Gordhamer explores how to engage wisely with modern technology in his new book, "The Essential: Discovering What Really Matters in an Age of Distraction."

Book cover for "The Essential" by Soren Gordhamer
Publisher: Wisdom 2.0

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
See stories by Katie Mullaly