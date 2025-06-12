Wisdom 2.0 founder Soren Gordhamer has been a pioneering force in bridging modern technology with ancient wisdom, demonstrating how we can live mindfully in today’s fast-paced world while leveraging technology for the greater good.

As both an early investor in OpenAI and Anthropic, and through his experience teaching meditation and mindfulness to a diverse range of people, Soren believes that the key to engaging wisely with technology is reconnecting with our inherent natural intelligence.

Gordhamer explores how to engage wisely with modern technology in his new book, "The Essential: Discovering What Really Matters in an Age of Distraction."