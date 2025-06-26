© 2025 KPCW

How precision nutrition can pinpoint what different bodies need

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published June 26, 2025 at 12:03 PM MDT
Sai Krupa Das, a senior scientist in nutrition and aging, and Reyna Gobel, a nutritionist and science journalist, talk about precision nutrition.

They explore how individual metabolisms and nutritional needs vary, emphasizing the importance of personalized approaches over generic diets.

Sai explains that precision nutrition considers factors like race, ethnicity, gut microbiota and age. Reyna shares her experiences from a study by Nutrition for Precision Health where participants followed different dietary patterns, highlighting the need for individualized nutrition.

They also discuss the impact of environmental and social factors on dietary choices and the importance of long-term studies to understand metabolic responses accurately.

