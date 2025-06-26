The importance of curiosity-driven scientific research

Animal behaviorist and physiologist Carly Anne York shows how important the, what she calls, unappreciated, overlooked and simply curiosity-driven science has led to breakthroughs big and small.

She discusses her book "The Salmon Cannon and the Levitating Frog," which explores the value of this research. She recounts stories like using a ferret named Felicia to clean a particle accelerator and how humpback whale fin bumps inspired windmill designs to prevent stalling.

York highlights the challenges of funding curiosity-driven research, noting that only 25% of NSF grants are currently funded, with a proposed budget cut from $9 billion to $3-4 billion in 2024. She emphasizes the importance of curiosity in driving innovation and the potential exodus of scientists from the U.S. due to funding cuts.