© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

The importance of curiosity-driven scientific research

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published June 26, 2025 at 12:00 PM MDT
Book cover for "The Salmon Cannon and the Levitating Frog" by Carly Anne York
Publisher: Hachette Book Group

Animal behaviorist and physiologist Carly Anne York shows how important the, what she calls, unappreciated, overlooked and simply curiosity-driven science has led to breakthroughs big and small.

She discusses her book "The Salmon Cannon and the Levitating Frog," which explores the value of this research. She recounts stories like using a ferret named Felicia to clean a particle accelerator and how humpback whale fin bumps inspired windmill designs to prevent stalling.

York highlights the challenges of funding curiosity-driven research, noting that only 25% of NSF grants are currently funded, with a proposed budget cut from $9 billion to $3-4 billion in 2024. She emphasizes the importance of curiosity in driving innovation and the potential exodus of scientists from the U.S. due to funding cuts.

Cool Science Radio
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
See stories by Katie Mullaly
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek