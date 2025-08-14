The secret deals between species

Ecologist, author, and Professor of Applied Ecology at North Carolina State University, Rob Dunn has spent his career uncovering the quiet, intricate partnerships, called mutualisms, that bind us to the rest of life on Earth.

In his new book, "The Call of the Honeyguide," he explores how everything from a dog’s “sad puppy face” to the yeast in our beer has shaped our evolution and daily lives.

Some of these relationships are obvious, like our bonds with pets. Others are invisible, like the microbes in our guts or the pollinators our crops depend on.

Dunn discusses that responding to climate change will require embracing these connections, not just technological fixes, imagining futures where gardens teem with cooperative species and apps tune us into signals from the natural world. He invites us to rethink what it means to live well with the rest of life.