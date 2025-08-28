© 2025 KPCW

Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

The politics and paradoxes of nuclear power

By Scott Greenberg,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published August 28, 2025 at 1:23 PM MDT
Photo of Rebecca Tuhus-Dubrow
Zoe Reyes Photography

Nuclear power has long been one of the most polarizing energy sources; tied to Cold War fears and environmental opposition. But today the conversation is shifting. Journalist and author Rebecca Tuhus-Dubrow unpacks how bipartisan support for nuclear energy has emerged, why the technology’s history is so entangled with nuclear weapons and how the environmental movement’s relationship with nuclear has evolved. She also explains the concept of “nuclearism,” reflects on how her own views changed while researching her latest book, "Atomic Dreams: The New Nuclear Evangelists and the Fight for the Future of Energy," and considers how the Trump administration has reshaped the energy landscape. Tuhus-Dubrow’s insights offer a nuanced look at one of the most complex and consequential debates in climate and energy policy.

Cool Science Radio
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
