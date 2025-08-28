The politics and paradoxes of nuclear power

Nuclear power has long been one of the most polarizing energy sources; tied to Cold War fears and environmental opposition. But today the conversation is shifting. Journalist and author Rebecca Tuhus-Dubrow unpacks how bipartisan support for nuclear energy has emerged, why the technology’s history is so entangled with nuclear weapons and how the environmental movement’s relationship with nuclear has evolved. She also explains the concept of “nuclearism,” reflects on how her own views changed while researching her latest book, "Atomic Dreams: The New Nuclear Evangelists and the Fight for the Future of Energy," and considers how the Trump administration has reshaped the energy landscape. Tuhus-Dubrow’s insights offer a nuanced look at one of the most complex and consequential debates in climate and energy policy.