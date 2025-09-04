© 2025 KPCW

Community Science Night blends art, discovery and connection

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published September 4, 2025 at 4:35 PM MDT
What happens when art, science and community come together under one roof? On September 12th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Natural History Museum of Utah is hosting a Community Science Night in Park City to celebrate the arrival of its Traveling Treasures: Defense Experts exhibition.

The free event features interactive learning stations, museum specimens, hands-on activities and conversations with experts eager to answer questions about the natural world.

Two of the voices behind this effort are Anna Evans, a Utah-based artist whose work is rooted in desert ecology and self-produced sustainable materials, and Katie Worthen, community engagement manager at NHMU. Together, they share how art and science intersect in meaningful ways, why community events like this matter and what visitors can expect from an evening designed to spark curiosity and connection.

