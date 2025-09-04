© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

How America fell for life on Mars

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published September 4, 2025 at 4:33 PM MDT
Photo of David Baron
Dana C Meyer, Boulder, CO, USA

For more than a century, Mars has fueled our greatest hopes and strangest fantasies about extraterrestrial life. At the turn of the 20th century, those dreams reached fever pitch when Harvard astronomer Percival Lowell convinced many that Mars was crisscrossed with canals built by an intelligent civilization.

In his new book "The Martians: The True Story of an Alien Craze that Captured Turn-of-the-Century America," award-winning journalist and author David Baron unpacks this remarkable chapter of history.

Drawing on newly unearthed photographs, letters, and press accounts, Baron reveals how Lowell’s claims captivated scientists, journalists and the public, sparking a cultural obsession that echoed through literature, entertainment and even our visions of space exploration.

Both an epic of imagination and a cautionary tale of collective delusion, "The Martians" shows how our longing for life beyond Earth has shaped not only our view of Mars but also our understanding of ourselves.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg