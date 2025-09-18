© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

When 1 plus 1 doesn't necessarily equal 2

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published September 18, 2025 at 12:49 PM MDT
Photo of Eugenia Cheng
Brian McConkey

We often think of math as the realm of absolutes, where one side of an equation must always match the other, but what if equality itself is more complicated than we imagine?

In her new book "Unequal: The Math of When Things Do and Don’t Add Up," Los Angeles Times Book Prize winner Eugenia Cheng challenges our assumptions about sameness and fairness.

She explores why 1 plus 1 does not always equal two, how identical twins may appear the same but reveal their differences in context, and why a circle and an ellipse can both count as equal depending on perspective.

Drawing on the abstract but human-centered field of category theory, Cheng shows how math offers a framework for navigating gray areas in the real world, from questions of qualifications and pay equity to how we define fairness itself.

Far from being just about numbers, mathematics becomes a way to think more deeply and more responsibly about the choices we make in society.

Book cover for "Unequal" by Eugenia Cheng
Publisher: Basic Books

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg