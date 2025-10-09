Exploring Earth’s last frontier with autonomous robots

Robotics pioneer James Bellingham is one of the world’s leading voices on ocean exploration. He discusses his new book, “How Are Marine Robots Shaping Our Future,” and the expanding role of autonomous undersea technology.

From tracking climate change to aiding aquaculture management and recovering historic shipwrecks, marine robots are opening new possibilities in science, industry and discovery. Bellingham also explains how lessons learned beneath the waves could one day guide our search for life on distant oceans, like those on Jupiter’s moon Europa.